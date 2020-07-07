Greece to allow UK flights from 15th

ATHENS: UK holidaymakers will be able to fly directly to Greece from next week. A spokesman for the Greek government confirmed that a decision was made to permit UK flights from July 15 “in co-operation with the British Government and after the recommendation of experts”.

Greece reopened its borders to international visitors on July 1 but continued to ban flights from the UK due to concern about importing coronavirus cases.

British nationals usually make more than three million visits to Greece each year and are a large proportion of the country’s inbound holidaymakers.The UK’s biggest tour operator, Tui, was due to serve four Greek islands when it resumes its operations for UK customers on Saturday, but those initial trips were cancelled due to the prohibition on flights.

Greece is among the countries which the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has exempted from its advisory against all non-essential travel for UK citizens since Saturday. It is also on the Department for Transport’s list of destinations from which people returning to or visiting England will not need to self-isolate for 14 days from Friday. Boris Johnson’s father Stanley went to Greece last week, at a time it was not exempted from the FCO’s travel advice.

The 79-year-old visited his Greek villa by reportedly flying via Bulgaria. He insisted he was in the country on “essential business” because he needed to “Covid-proof my property” ahead of the letting season.

His trip angered MPs, with shadow minister Rosena Allin-Khan tweeting: “Most people have been following the guidelines and socially distancing – not everyone will get a holiday this year. Those closest to the Prime Minister have different rules though.”

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has urged people not to “stuff this up” after lockdown restrictions were eased in England. The Prime Minister took advantage of the new freedoms by having a haircut — barbers had been among the businesses closed under measures to curb the spread of coronavirus — and a drink at a pub near his Chequers country retreat.

Drinkers flocked to popular areas, including London’s Soho, over the weekend, prompting fears over the lack of social distancing.

Johnson said he was not shocked by some of the scenes over the weekend because “I understand what human nature is” but added that the overwhelming majority had behaved sensibly. There is a risk that some people will not obey the guidelines, that’s always going to be there,” he said.

“But the overwhelming majority of people have and so far we think that the measures and the package is working. But we cannot be complacent, we really can’t afford to stuff this up, to blow it now. We have got to keep going in the prudent way that we are.”

He urged people to “maintain discipline” in order to “get back to life as close to normal as possible as fast as possible”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said police forces reported being “quieter than expected” despite a “small number of individual incidents” around England.Johnson’s new haircut was on show as he visited Goole in East Yorkshire to promote the Government’s efforts to protect the economy from the impact of a coronavirus recession. More than £100 million is to be invested in unpaid traineeships for young people. Businesses offering the unpaid placements in England will receive a £1,000 bonus per trainee.Chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce the move for 18 to 24-year-olds on Wednesday when he unveils an economic strategy to deal with the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.