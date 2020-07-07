Queues form at hairdressers across Northern Ireland

BELFAST: There were queues at hair salons across Northern Ireland on Monday as they reopened following lockdown.

The first cuts came just after midnight as the Cambridge Barbershop in south Belfast opened its doors for appointments. Beauty salons and tattooists were also able to open following the latest relaxation of coronavirus regulations in the region.

In the city centre, Belfast City Skinworks tattoo and piercing studio opened at 11am for appointments only. All the salons have installed a series of protective measures ahead of reopening, with staff wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).

Sean Lawlor, owner of the Cambridge Barbershop, said they had reopened at midnight for appointments, but ended up taking walk-ins as well. “I was really excited to get in so I was wasting no time and wanted in as soon as possible — once July 6 came about, we were open,” he told the PA news agency.

On Friday pubs which served food were able to reopen in Northern Ireland along with hotels. Table service was required.Beer taps were flowing and cash registers ringing as customers returned to cafes, restaurants and pubs. Economy minister Diane Dodds hailed the reopening of the sector as a hugely positive step forward as she visited a number of establishments.

Party leaders at Stormont are due to meet again later on Monday in an effort to defuse a row over a republican funeral. Deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill attended veteran republican Bobby Storey’s requiem mass last week.

Hundreds lined the route of the cortege and police are investigating whether social distancing guidelines were breached. First Minister Arlene Foster said Ms O’Neill’s credibility to deliver Covid-19 safety messaging had been damaged.

A forum of party leaders was established as part of the deal to restore devolved powersharing in January.It is intended to help resolve differences between the coalition partners at Stormont. This is the first major issue which the body has been called upon to address.

From Monday, restrictions on people visiting loved ones in hospital and care homes were to be eased. Decisions on allowing visitors will now be made on a day-to-day basis, by the nurse in charge in hospitals, or by the manager in care homes, and will depend on the ability to ensure social distancing and safety of both patients/residents and the visitors.All visitors to hospitals and care homes are now also required to wear a face covering, the department of health said.