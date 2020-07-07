Dr Zafar Mirza tests positive for Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said on Monday he had tested positive for coronavirus.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. Under medical advice I have isolated myself at home and taking all precautions. I have mild symptoms. Please keep me in your kind prayers,” Mirza tweeted.

Dr Mirza, who has been at the forefront of the government’s response to the pandemic, urged his colleagues to continue the fight against the virus.The special assistant joins a long list of Pakistani lawmakers who have tested positive for the virus. Last week, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced he had tested positive for coronavirus and has gone into self-isolation.

Qureshi said in a tweet on Friday: “This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for Covid- 19.” He added: “By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers.”Meanwhile, the nationwide confirmed Covid-19 cases jumped past 233,000, with death toll crossing 4,800.