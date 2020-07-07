Pakistan, China sign Azad Pattan power project pact

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Monday signed an agreement for the construction of Azad Pattan hydel power project as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessed the signing of the agreement with China Gezhouba at a ceremony in Islamabad. With an investment of 1.5 billion dollars and 700.7 megawatts of electricity, the Azad Pattan project will involve no fuel import, enabling the country to move towards cheaper and greener power generation while creating local job opportunities.

The project is located at River Jhelum roughly 7km upstream of Azad Pattan Bridge in the Sudhanoti District of Azad Kashmir and is expected to be completed in 2026.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the CPEC will prove to be a milestone in the country’s development and prosperity. “China is emerging as an economic power on the world’s map and Pakistan can learn a lot from its development,” he said, adding: “The CPEC is the future of Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said the CPEC made another achievement with the signing of the Azad Pattan hydel power project. “CPEC makes another milestone achievement; Prime Minister Imran Khan will grace the signing ceremony of Azad Pattan hydel power project today with China Gezhouba,” Bajwa, who is also head of CPEC Authority, said in an earlier tweet.

He said the country is moving towards cheaper and greener power as after completion of hydel power projects there would be no fuel import for electricity generation. He said this project would be completed with an investment of 1.5 billion dollars.