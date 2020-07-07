NHA reopens road after 7-month closure

MANSEHRA: NHA on Monday reopened Naran-Babusar Top section of Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road after a seven-month closure. The NHA cleared Naran-Babusar Top section of the road after removing snow and cutting mega glaciers at the artery. The road, which was blocked in December last year, remains clear to traffic in early June every year but this time it was closed for almost a month because of emergency situation caused by Covid-19 in the country. The Police, which have established six checkposts from Mansehra up to Naran, has only been allowing the passenger coaches and vehicles to proceed ahead to Gilgit-Baltistan while checking national identity cards. “Tourists are returned from the six checkposts established for the purpose,” DPO Sadiq Baloch said.