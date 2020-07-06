close
Mon Jul 06, 2020
Sabah
July 6, 2020

Indian troops injure teenager in LoC firing: ISPR

Top Story

RAWALPINDI: Indian Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Battal Sector along the Line of Control targeting civil population late Sunday. According to ISPR, Indian Army used mortars and heavy weapons due to which a 22-year-old civilian sustained injuries. Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian firing.

