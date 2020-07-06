Man murdered for ‘honour’ in Toba

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man along with his eight accomplices allegedly killed the lover of his sister, who he had already murdered six months ago for honour, at Chak 271/GB. Accused Gulrez Gadhi had allegedly killed his sister some six months back when he saw her in compromising position with her paramour deceased Tanveer Gadhi who escaped from the spot. Later, the murder case of the girl was registered against the accused but the complainant who was also a relative of accused Gulrez pardoned him and he was released from jail. On Sunday, Tanveer Gadhi was on his way to Rajana on a motorcycle when accused Gulrez Gadhi and his eight accomplices intercepted him and allegedly shot him dead. Police have arrested two accused persons and were conducting raids to arrest the remaining accused persons.

FOUR TEST CORONA POSITIVE: Four residents of Usmanpura, Shorkot Cantonment, tested corona positive on Sunday. A Health Department official told that the infected persons were admitted to the DHQ Hospital. He said that the patients were identified as Asad Arshad, Akbar Ali, Anwar Khan and Niamat Bibi. Meanwhile, the official added that 504 persons tested corona positive so far in the district and out of them 236 had been recovered.

PROTEST: Scores of residents of Abdullahpur Colony, Gojra, on Sunday staged a demonstration against the Fesco for not replacing out of order transformer of their locality. They said that the transformer was burnt two days ago but the Fesco officials did not changed it. Meanwhile, heavy windstorm was reported in Chuttiana and Shorkot Cantonment villages on Saturday night. It uprooted hundreds of trees and severe loss was reported to mango orchards.