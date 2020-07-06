Minor girl murdered after being abducted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A minor girl was abducted and murdered in the area of Khurarianwala police.
According to a police spokesman, accused Shehbaz of Chak 216-RB had abducted a 7-year-old Rani, daughter of Amanat Ali, over an old enmity with her family. Later, the accused murdered the girl. Police arrested the accused.