close
Mon Jul 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
July 6, 2020

PFUJ reiterates resolve to fight for press freedom, human rights

National

 
July 6, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has reiterated its commitment towards ensuring press freedom and fight for human rights in the country.

On July 5, 1977 - considered as a “black day” in the country’s history - Ziaul Haq imposed martial law by overthrowing the democratically-elected government of Pakistan People’s Party, led by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, followed by draconian censorship laws and countless human rights violations.

In a statement, PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi expressed their resolve to continue struggle to achieve Freedom of Press in the country. “Only media freedom and independence of journalists can ensure governance, transparency, democracy and democratic norms in the country” they said.

“Zia’s regime worsened already complex issues the country was facing, due to the fall of East Pakistan and long dictatorships. Several newspapers, magazines and media outlets were banned, journalists were arrested and executed by military courts amid a policy designed to shut the voices of dissent. Journalists were awarded public lashes, which still haunt the journalist community across the world,” the journalists’ leaders said.

Latest News

More From Pakistan