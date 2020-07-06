Railways to shut down Shalimar Express

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The railways administration has decided to shut down the Shalimar Express train that runs between Karachi and Lahore via Faislabad from July 15. Instead the train from Mohenjo Daro to Sehwan Karachi will be restored via the ML2 track.
The decision has raised concerns among passengers and the business community who requested Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid to not shut down the train service.