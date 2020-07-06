32 robberies committed in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: The police stations in the city have registered 32 robberies in which the citizens have been robbed of gold ornaments and valuables worth millions of rupees.

The citizens were deprived of 3kg gold ornaments, millions of rupees worth of valuables and 10 motorcycles.

Khurram in the limits of Pir Wadhai police station, Arsalan in the limits of Waris Khan police station, Ahmed Nawaz in the precincts of New Town police station and Raja Bilal in the limits of Saddar-Wah police station were deprived of bikes.

An employee of Akhtar Gold Laboratory took away 3kg gold and Rs400,000 in the limits of Banni police station and escaped. Police have registered a case against Munshi Ali Raza and started Investigation.

Robbers took away a laptop and mobile from the house of Nazakat Ali in the limits of Wah Cantonment police stations. Robbers took away 11 tola gold ornaments from the house of Ibrar in the limits of Rawat police station. Kallar Sayedan police registered case against Kamran, his cousin Toqeer and their sister for abusing a girl and blackmailing her by recording her video. The father of the victim lodged a report with the police stating that a class fellow forced his daughter to make friends and on refusal, she took her to her home where two boys abused her. The accused filmed the victim and later started blackmailing her.

Meanwhile, a newly married woman was shot dead by her husband in front of her father and brother in the limits of Saddar-Wah police station.