Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest ‘unjustified’, ‘mala fide act’: PBC

ISLAMABAD: An emergency meeting of the Executive Committee of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) was held in Lahore on Saturday under the chairmanship of Azam Nazeer Tarar, Chairman Executive Committee.

Members Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, Abid Saqi and Chaudhry Hafeez-ur-Rehman and special invitees Syed Qalb-e-Hassan, President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA); Tahir Nasrullah Warraich, President Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA); and Akhtar Hussain attended the meeting.

The meeting took a number of decisions apart from transacting other businesses.

Considering proposals of some of the bar councils and bar associations pertaining to amendments recently made by the Pakistan Bar Council to the Pakistan Legal Practitioners and Bar Council Rules, 1976, the executive committee formulated its recommendations in respect of earlier amended rules with regard to the qualifications and criteria of candidates for contesting elections of provincial/Islamabad bar councils and that of the rule prescribing the condition of two years practice for an advocate to exercise his right of vote in the bar associations elections.

The recommendations so formulated relaxing and modifying the criteria have been sent to the Pakistan Bar Council for consideration and approval in circulation.

On the proposal of Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, the committee expressed its grave concern that some of the Provincial Bar Councils were granting enrollment as advocate to persons not qualified as per the requirement of rules especially in respect of passing the LAWGAT Examination and authorized its Vice Chairman Mr. Abid Saqi and Chairman Executive Committee Mr. Azam Nazeer Tarar to take up the matter with the provincial bar councils requiring them to furnish complete date of advocates enrolled by them during the past three years specifically mentioning the number of marks they secured in the LAWGAT Examination.

On receipt of the data from different bar councils, the executive committee will consider the matter further and take an appropriate action in cases where it found non-observance/fulfillment of requisite rules in respect of enrollment of advocates.

The committee, on the motion of Akhtar Hussain, expressed its serious concern over unjustified arrest and detention of Editor-in-Chief of Jang Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman by the NAB and termed his arrest a criminal matter pertaining to year 1986 a mala fide act.

On committee’s request Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Abid Saqi, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Syed Qalb-i-Hassan and Lahore High Court Bar Association President (LHCBA) Tahir Nasrullah Warraich will be part of the future hearings of the case.The executive committee also strongly condemned the ban imposed by Pemra on Channel-24, terming it a glaring violation of fundamental rights of expression as enshrined in the Constitution.

The committee, therefore, demanded that the government immediately lift the ban on Chanel-24 permitting it to restart its transmission and professional activities etc. without any interference from any government agency.

The committee resolved that 5th July would remain a “Black Day” in the history of Pakistan when a “dictator” overthrew a democratically elected government led by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.The committee expressed its resolve that the legal fraternity will always protect and safeguard democratic system and values in Pakistan.

The committee also praised and prayed for thousands of heroes who sacrificed their lives or liberties in opposing the dictatorial regime of General Zia.