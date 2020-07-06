close
Mon Jul 06, 2020
AFP
July 6, 2020

68 shops sealed over SOPs violation

National

LAHORE: The city district administration, during an inspection operation in the provincial capital on Sunday, sealed 68 shops, impounded 145 commercial and private vehicles and imposed Rs45,900 fine over violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), announced by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A spokesperson for the city district administration said that violation of the SOPs would not be tolerated.

