68 shops sealed over SOPs violation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The city district administration, during an inspection operation in the provincial capital on Sunday, sealed 68 shops, impounded 145 commercial and private vehicles and imposed Rs45,900 fine over violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), announced by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A spokesperson for the city district administration said that violation of the SOPs would not be tolerated.