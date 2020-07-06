close
Mon Jul 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
July 6, 2020

President, PM, Shahbaz, other inquire after FM Qureshi’s health

National

A
APP
July 6, 2020

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, foreign ministers and politicians have inquired after the health of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi who was tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Through telephonic conversations, they also wished him early recovery. According to a press release on Sunday, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla, former army chief retired Gen Raheel Sharif and Rector NUST Lt.

Gen. (R) Naweed Zaman also phoned the foreign minister and wished him good health.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Mian Shahbaz Sharif, Ahsan Iqbal, members of the parliament, provincial assemblies also inquired after the health of Shah Mahmood Qureshi through phone calls and messages.

The press release further said that foreign ministers of different countries also contacted FM Qureshi through phone calls and other social media handles to pray for his health. Those included Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavusoglu, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister of Denmark Jeppe Kofod, Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid and Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar.

Latest News

More From Pakistan