Indian troops injure teenager in LoC firing: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Indian Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Battal Sector along the Line of Control targeting civil population late Sunday.
According to ISPR, Indian Army used mortars and heavy weapons due to which a 22-year-old civilian sustained injuries. Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian firing.