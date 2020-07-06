PPP observes black day to mark overthrow of ZA Bhutto’s government

SUKKUR: The Pakistan People’s Party observed a black day to commemorate the overthrow of ZA Bhutto’s government by the-then army chief Gen Ziaul Haq on 5th July, 1977. On Sunday, PPP workers in Sukkur, Khairpur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Nausharoferoz, Ghotki, Naseerabad and other cities observed 5th July as a black day and took out protest rallies and set on fire the effigies of Zia. The protesters claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s regime was worse than dictatorship. Terming July 5th as a black day in the country’s history, they claimed on this day democracy was derailed and the constitution was violated.