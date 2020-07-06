close
Mon Jul 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2020

PPP observes black day to mark overthrow of ZA Bhutto’s government

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2020

SUKKUR: The Pakistan People’s Party observed a black day to commemorate the overthrow of ZA Bhutto’s government by the-then army chief Gen Ziaul Haq on 5th July, 1977. On Sunday, PPP workers in Sukkur, Khairpur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Nausharoferoz, Ghotki, Naseerabad and other cities observed 5th July as a black day and took out protest rallies and set on fire the effigies of Zia. The protesters claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s regime was worse than dictatorship. Terming July 5th as a black day in the country’s history, they claimed on this day democracy was derailed and the constitution was violated.

Latest News

More From Pakistan