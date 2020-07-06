Marriage hall association announces countrywide protest

The Marriage Hall Association has announced a countrywide protest on July 13 to press the government into accepting their demand to allow the wedding halls to reopen under the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came after a meeting held via video link by representatives of the wedding hall owners from across the country. They deliberated on the issue of the closure of marriage halls across the country.

They decided to hold protest demonstrations outside the press clubs across the country at the same time to demand the reopening of halls. The association’s president, Rana Raes, said the marriage hall owners would march towards the press clubs in all major cities.

He regretted that the government had “turned a deaf ear to their demands” despite being repeatedly approached. He assured that the protesters would abide by the SOPs during their protest.

Last Sunday, workers of the Karachi Marriage Halls Labour Union staged a protest at the Five Star Chowrangi, demanding the reopening of marriage halls. The protest leaders said the workers had lost their jobs due to the lockdown and demanded the reopening of marriage halls.