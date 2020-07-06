Drunk people can’t socially distance

LONDON: Britain’s police said on Sunday that revellers who packed London’s Soho district the night pubs finally reopened made it "crystal clear" that drunk people cannot socially distance. England’s hospitality sector sprung back to life after a three-month coronavirus hiatus on what the media dubbed as either "Super Saturday" or "Independence Day". Pubs and restaurants were allowed to start seating clients and barbers could get their clippers out for the first time since March.