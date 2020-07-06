Athletics seminar for coaches, pros in progress

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Athletics Federation of Pakistan’s (AFP) online seminar for coaches and sports professionals of South Asian Athletics Federations (SAAF) on strength and conditioning continued for the second day on Sunday.
More than 300 coaches and sports professionals from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Iran, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are participating in the seminar concludes on Monday (today).