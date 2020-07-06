close
Mon Jul 06, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2020

Athletics seminar for coaches, pros in progress

Sports

Our Correspondent
July 6, 2020

LAHORE: The Athletics Federation of Pakistan’s (AFP) online seminar for coaches and sports professionals of South Asian Athletics Federations (SAAF) on strength and conditioning continued for the second day on Sunday.

More than 300 coaches and sports professionals from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Iran, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are participating in the seminar concludes on Monday (today).

