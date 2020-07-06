close
Mon Jul 06, 2020
July 6, 2020

Physical fitness tests for blind cricketers from today

Sports

July 6, 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) will start online physical fitness tests from Monday (today) before giving central contracts to national players.

The series of physical fitness tests will be completed by July 15.

An official of the PBCC revealed to ‘The News’ that it will announce 17 potential players for the central contract on July 20.

PBCC chairman Sultan Shah said that due to coronavirus, it has been decided to give new central contracts to national players on the basis of physical fitness and 17 national blind players will be given central contracts for six months, starting from July 1.

He further said that physical fitness tests of 40 players will be done from Monday (today).

Sultan said that there would be two players in A category, four in B and 11 in C, getting a monthly compensation of Rs15,000, Rs12,000 and Rs10,000, respectively.

He demanded that the government allow cricket activities under SOPs as tennis at Lahore Gymkhana has begun and cricket is about to resume in England.

