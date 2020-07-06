close
Mon Jul 06, 2020
AFP
July 6, 2020

Virus surges in Kazakhstan

AFP
July 6, 2020

ALMATY, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan on Sunday imposed a second round of nationwide restrictions to counter a huge surge in coronavirus cases since the previous lockdown, which has overwhelmed the oil-rich country’s healthcare system. Shopping centres, gyms, swimming pools, hairdressers and beauty salons have all closed down for the next two weeks, a measure that authorities may choose to extend.

