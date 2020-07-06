Indian troops killed 192 Kashmiris since August 5

ISLAMABAD: In Indian-held Kashmir, unrelenting military siege and crippling lockdown imposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on August 5 last year completed 11 months on Sunday (July 5).

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, the lives of Kashmiris have been made miserable by the Indian authorities since New Delhi illegally abrogated Article 370 of its constitution on August 5, 2019 to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The report revealed that Indian troops killed 192 Kashmiris, including four women, during the period. It said at least 1,326 people were critically injured due to the use of brute force — including firing of bullets, pellets and tear gas — by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel on peaceful demonstrators and mourners in the occupied territory.

These killings rendered nine women widowed and 22 children orphaned, it said, adding the troops damaged over 935 houses and structures and molested 77 women during cordon-and-search operations across the occupied territory during the said period.

While the entire occupied Kashmir had been turned into an open-air prison, thousands of Hurriyat leaders, political and human rights activists, religious heads, journalists, businessmen, lawyers and civil society members — who were arrested after or before August 5, 2019 —continued to remain in New Delhi’s Tihar and other jails of India and occupied Kashmir, it said. Senior Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also continued to remain under house arrest in Srinagar, it added.

In violation of international guidelines, the continued ban on high-speed internet had deprived Kashmiris of useful local and international information regarding education, business, and coronavirus, the report said.

“India is carrying out genocide of the Kashmiri youth particularly after August 5 last year, as destruction of houses and harassment of residents has become a new norm in occupied Kashmir,” it said.

The report deplored the press freedom was under a constant threat in occupied Kashmir where journalists were being detained and harassed. The report, however, maintained the worst siege of the last 11 months had failed to subdue the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people and they were determined to keep fighting for their rights, including the right to self-determination.

It said New Delhi must realise the fact that it would not be able to silence the Kashmiris and must listen to voices seeking lifting of siege in occupied Kashmir. The report urged the world community to take cognisance of India’s brutal actions in the occupied territory and force it to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations and the relevant UN resolutions.