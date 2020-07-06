Building ‘beacon of light’ M-8 road top priority: Asim Bajwa

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa has said the commencement of work on the M-8, a 146-kilometre road in the southern area of Balochistan province, is a “top priority” for the government.

In a tweet on Sunday, Bajwa, who is also the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, said the Central Development Working Party approved Rs26 billion for the road, which will stretch from Hoshab to Awaran.

He said the highway, which comes under the CPEC umbrella, in the remote districts of Kech and Awaran is “a beacon of light” for impoverished southern Balochistan and will change lives of people of these areas.

In a separate development, China and Pakistan have agreed on some proposals for joint ventures between Chinese and Pakistani companies, particularly in the value-added agriculture sector, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Sunday.

The joint venture with the Chinese would benefit Pakistan because of its export potential not only in China but elsewhere as well, Dawood told APP. Replying to a question, he said Pakistan’s exports increased in value terms by 2.2 per cent in the first seven months in the July-Jan period of this fiscal year.

The adviser said that joint ventures with the Chinese companies would allow Pakistan to have improved technology and enhanced capacity for production and exports. He said both sides were reviewing the plans to enhance bilateral trade and investment for future Sino-Pak economic and trade connectivity.

Dawood said China was moving fast on some of the construction projects in Pakistan, which would create a number of jobs for the local population. The opportunities and ongoing projects of the CPEC were also discussed in a recent meeting with the top leadership of both sides.

The adviser emphasised the need to start industrial activity through development of special economic zones (SEZs). The meat and poultry exports of Pakistan have risen by more than 50 per cent in the fiscal year 2019-20, with market accessibility to China and different potential markets of the world.

Now China and Pakistan need to sit together again and discuss issues related to bilateral trade with efforts to further diversify the products being exported from Pakistan, with a specific focus on value-addition, under the China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (FTA) Phase II, he added.