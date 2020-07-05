25 more corona patients die in Punjab; death toll 1,844

LAHORE: The fatality of 25 more COVID-19 patients raised the death toll to 1,844 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 80,297 with the addition of 1,341 new infections in the province, according to a report issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Saturday.

So far 705 casualties have been confirmed from Lahore, 318 from Rawalpindi, 190 from Faisalabad, 127 from Multan, 86 from Sialkot, 73 from Gujranwala, 49 from Rahim Yar Khan, 35 from Bahawalpur, 32 from Gujrat, 26 from Sargodha, 24 each from Dera Ghazi Khan and Sheikhupura, 19 each from Mianwali and Muzaffargarh, 16 from Sahiwal, 11 from Attock, 10 from Kasur, nine each from Nankana Sahib and Vehari, eight from Toba Tek Singh, seven each from Okara, Hafizabad and Lodhran, five each from Chiniot, Jhang and Bhakkar, four from Jhelum, three each from Bahawalnagar and Rajanpur, two each from Narowal, Khushab and Pakpattan, one each from Khanewal and Mandi Bahauddin and none from Chakwal and Layyah.

Out of 1,341 new cases, 464 were reported from Lahore, 110 from Rawalpindi, 89 from Faisalabad, 76 from Dera Ghazi Khan, 72 from Gujrat, 58 from Sargodha, 54 from Sheikhupura, 42 from Gujranwala and Vehari, 41 from Kasur, 36 from Toba Tek Singh, 35 from Bahawalpur, 29 from Multan, 26 from Sialkot and Rahim Yar Khan, 16 from Nankana Sahib and Layyah, 13 from Narowal and Khushab, 11 from Attock, Chiniot and Pakpattan, 10 from Jhang and Muzaffargarh, seven from Jhelum and Sahiwal, six from Lodhran, three from Okara, two from Bahawalnagar, and one each from Bhakkar, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Khanewal and Mianwali.

So far 41,880 COVID-19 patients have been confirmed from Lahore, 6,204 from Rawalpindi, 5,299 from Multan, 5,145 from Faisalabad, 2,910 from Gujranwala, 2,180 from Gujrat, 1,997 from Sialkot, 1,332 from Dera Ghazi Khan, 1,276 from Bahawalpur, 1,080 from Rahim Yar Khan, 1,041 from Sargodha, 1,040 from Sheikhupura, 883 from Muzaffargarh, 613 from Sahiwal, 547 from Hafizabad, 580 from Kasur, 561 from Toba Tek Singh, 471 from Vehari, 403 each from Attock and Jhelum, 394 from Bahawalnagar, 371 from Mianwali, 339 from Layyah, 337 from Nankana Sahib, 333 from Jhang, 309 from Lodhran, 292 from Mandi Bahauddin, 275 from Okara, 271 from Chiniot, 264 from Khanewal, 246 from Narowal, 236 from Bhakkar, 220 from Khushab, 208 from Chakwal, 186 from Rajanpur and 171 from Pakpattan.

Out of total COVID-19 patients in Punjab so far, 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 77,517 citizens who mostly fell prey to local transmission.

As per the spokesperson of the Corona Monitoring Room at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 525,222 tests have been performed in the province so far, out of which 80,297 have been tested positive for the virus.

A total of 1,844 expiries have been confirmed so far, while 42,584 patients have recovered and returned home. Therefore, 35,869 were active cases and isolated at homes or were under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.