Traders’ leader killed in clash between two groups

OKARA: A man died during a brawl between two groups at Hujra Shah Moqeem on Saturday.

Tariq Nadeem Mehr, general secretary of local Anjuman-e-Tajran, tried to settle an issue between two rival groups of the bazaar who were using batons, sticks and bricks in the fight against each other.

In the meantime, someone hit a baton on the head of Tariq Nadeem, which caused his immediate death. Later, police arrested three accused after registering a case against four nominated and two unidentified accused.

RAPIST ARRESTED: Police on Saturday arrested an alleged rapist. The police arrested accused Tahir for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl at Sabir Pia Town.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A 16-year-old girl committed suicide at 50/D village. Bilqees Bibi ended her life by taking poison. The motive behind the incident is still not ascertained.