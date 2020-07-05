Traders’ leader killed in clash between two groups

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: A man died during a brawl between two groups at Hujra Shah Moqeem on Saturday.
Tariq Nadeem Mehr, general secretary of local Anjuman-e-Tajran, tried to settle an issue between two rival groups of the bazaar who were using batons, sticks and bricks in the fight against each other.
In the meantime, someone hit a baton on the head of Tariq Nadeem, which caused his immediate death. Later, police arrested three accused after registering a case against four nominated and two unidentified accused.
RAPIST ARRESTED: Police on Saturday arrested an alleged rapist. The police arrested accused Tahir for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl at Sabir Pia Town.
COMMITS SUICIDE: A 16-year-old girl committed suicide at 50/D village. Bilqees Bibi ended her life by taking poison. The motive behind the incident is still not ascertained.