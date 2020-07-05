100 days of Covid-19 pandemic: Glowing tributes paid to doctors, others for services against coronavirus

MIRANSHAH/BANNU: Glowing tributes were paid to the frontline heroes including doctors and other health staff members, police and media for their services they rendered during the last 100 days since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bannu division Commissioner Shaukat Ali said the safety steps taken by the district administration of North Waziristan were commendable, which yielded positive results in controlling the coronavirus epidemic in the area. He said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) could be observed in letter and spirit so to defeat the virus and save precious lives.

North Waziristan Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali, officials from other departments including health, local government and district administration, journalists attended the ceremony.

A smartly turned out contingent of police presented guard of honour to the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for their services during ongoing coronavirus viral diseases. Later, commendation certificates given away to doctors, nurses, journalists, police and others.

Meanwhile, a ceremony was held at the Auditorium Library Hall here to pay homage to the frontline heroes – doctors, nurses, police and media men, who played a pivotal role in controlling the viral infection and raising awareness among the people to defeat the virus during the last 100 days.

Doctors, paramedical staff, police, journalists, volunteers of Civil Defence and Tiger Force, officials of Tehsil Municipal Administration, Water and Sanitation Services Company, Bannu, and other departments attended the ceremony.

Bannu Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zubair Niazi spoke on the occasion and later distributed commendation certificate among the participants for their vital role against the viral disease.