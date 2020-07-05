Woman stoned to death in Jamshoro

KARACHI: A young woman was stoned to death in Jamshoro district on June 28 and the police have arrested her husband.

According to the police, on June 27, the Motorway Police found a mutilated body of an unknown woman with severe head injuries from the Indus Highway in the limits of Police Station Chachaar.

The Motorway Police referred the matter to the Police Station Chachaar, where the deceased was identified as Wazeera Chachaar, a resident of nearby Wadda Chachaar village.

Police immediately contacted the husband of the deceased Ali Bux Chachaar and father Gul Muhammad Chachaar and sent the body to Syed Abdullah Shah Medical Institute, Sehwan for postpartum.

Surprisingly, the relatives of the deceased woman, including her father and husband, initially avoided the police investigation and registration of case and wanted that a road accident be declared the cause of death.

Later, both the father and husband alleged each other of killing the woman.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jamshoro Amjad Ali Sheikh took notice and directed registration of case under the murder charge lodged on the compliant of deceased’s father Gul Muhammad.

The police arrested Ali Bux and his brother Kareem Bux and constituted a three-member joint investigation team (JIT) headed by DSP Farooq Lakhair to probe into the matter. SSP Jamshoro told The News that a JIT had been formed and hopefully they will reach facts after receiving the postmortem report .

He said at this stage it was premature to conclude as to who had killed the woman.

However, a local resident of the area told The News on the condition of anonymity that there was some dispute between the two families, which could be the possible cause of murder.

Police and medical sources revealed that the woman was stoned to death.

Dr. Moeen Siddiqi, head of Syed Abdullah Shah Medical Institute, informed this reporter that from the postmortem it was very clear that the death was caused by a heavy object, which hit the head of the deceased. He said torture marks were also found on the whole body.