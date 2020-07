Opposition nincompoop, ministers real opposition: We aren’t the last choice, says Sh Rashid

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said there exists no minus one formula but warned that there would be minus three in case of any minus one.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the opposition is incompetent and cannot harm Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that people should pay attention to his earlier repeated assertion that Shahbaz Sharif and he have the same party. He said the PML-Q would never join hands with the PML-N. He asked the ruling party members not to wash their dirty linen on TV [in public]. “I can only request them, I have no power to force them to do so,” remarked the federal minister.

“It’s our responsibility to deliver,” he said while responding to various questions posed by journalists about the current political situation and the future prospects.

He announced that there would be no increase in Pakistan Railways fares and added that the Farooqabad accident was a result of the coaster driver’s negligence. The level crossing was closed at that time, he added.—INP

Earlier, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said the negligence of the coaster driver is the cause of the train accident near Farooqabad Sheikhupura in which 22 people were killed on Friday.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Saturday, he said the coaster driver tried to cross the railway track from an unmanned level crossing avoiding a gate crossing which was closed due to the train arrival.

The minister said after the project of Mainline-1 the track would be more protected and work on it would be started soon. He said the current year would be the year of railways complete revival. Sheikh Rashid said we will provide employment to more than one hundred thousand people in the railways soon.