Donald Trump Jr’s girlfriend tested positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON: The girlfriend of President Donald Trump´s eldest son has tested positive for coronavirus, US media reported Friday.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News television personality who is dating Donald Trump Jr, had traveled to South Dakota to see the US president´s Fourth of July speech and celebration fireworks at Mount Rushmore. Guilfoyle, 51, was immediately isolated after discovering she had the virus in a routine test conducted on anyone expected to come in close contact with the president, the New York Times reported.

In a statement to the newspaper, Sergio Gor, chief of staff to the Trump campaign´s finance committee, said: "She´s doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she´s asymptomatic."

He added: "As a precaution she will cancel all upcoming events. Donald Trump Jr was tested negative, but as a precaution is also self-isolating and is canceling all public events."

Guilfoyle is the third person close to the US president to return a positive COVID-19 test, US media reported. Others include Trump´s personal valet and the US vice president´s press secretary.

The pandemic has claimed nearly 130,000 American lives and a recent resurgence "puts the entire country at risk," top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has said.