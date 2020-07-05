Mushahidullah, Khursheed inducted people in depts sans merit: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday accused Mushahidullah Khan and Khurshid Shah of inducted people in different state institutions without observing merit.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Mushahidullah Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had got appointed his 13 family members in PIA while Khurshid Shah of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was involved in induction of many people in PIA, Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), Pakistan Television (PTV) and Pakistan Railways (PR) without merit.

Fawad said judicial reforms were imperative for speedy justice in the country. He alleged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was not getting any treatment in London rather he was there enjoying life with his children.