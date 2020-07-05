Closing of bank branch multiplies consumers’ problems

RAWALPINDI: Closure of branches of Habib Bank Ltd (HBL) in the name of coronavirus in Rawalpindi areas extremely confused customers.

Specifically the Banni Chowk branch of HBL which has been shut since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March has become a matter of concern for the account holders who are not allowed to operate their accounts from this bank. The account holders used to stand outside the bank asking bank officials to open it as they wanted to carry out some transactions which is necessary to fulfil their commitments like sending or receiving amount from other cities or business sectors.

Above all the account holders who have kept lockers and kept their important documents and other precious things in HBL Banni Branch are also not allowed to operate as per instructions issued by HBL head office. This move immensely enraged account holders and this leaves negative impacts of bank authorities.

Sometime bank officials including guards have to face rude behaviour of account holders when they are unable to satisfy customers.

Sometimes account holders become so furious and say that they want to carry out transactions only through this branch not through any other branch of HBL and on denial of their request they have threatened to shut their accounts and open new accounts in branch of other bank situated right in front HBL Banni branch. So this branch of HBL is also losing its old account holders which is not good for the HBL.

Interesting thing is that the branches of other banks including Meezan Bank, UBL and ABL situated near Banni Chowk are operating without any hindrance by following SOPs. This thing enraged account holders of HBL Banni Branch and they threatened to close their decade long accounts if the bank authority will not review its decision to open this branch.

Bank manager of this branch said that he had written letters to HBL head office regarding opening of this branch but still no instructions were given to open the bank. He said that sometime he has to face humiliation by the account holders on not treating them because they want to use their lockers which have a lot of their important things.

Account holders of this bank appeal to the HBL head office to issue instructions regarding opening of this bank as this branch has many accounts which were opened more than five decades ago and mitigate their problems regarding bank dealings.