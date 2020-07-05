Corona kills 4 more in IOJ&K

SRINAGAR: Four more persons died of coronavirus in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) on Saturday taking the death toll to 126.

The victims included a 65-year-old man from Handwara, a 75-year-old man from Dailgam in Islamabad district, a 55-year-old man from Tangmarg area of Baramulla and a 65-year- old man from Alastang in Ganderbal.

Of the four victims, two died at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences and one each at JVC and SMHS hospitals in Srinagar. With these fatalities, the death toll has risen to 126 including 111 from the Valley, 14 from Jammu division and one from Ladakh region.