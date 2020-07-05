FIR of cop’s target killing lodged under ATA clause

A day after the targeted killing of a police constable in Manzoor Colony, the Counter Terrorism Department of the Sindh police registered a case on Saturday and included Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 against two unidentified persons.

The FIR (No. 82/20) was registered on behalf of the deceased cop’s brother, Ashir Ali Khan. The department has mentioned multiple sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, including murder and attempt to murder.

According to police, the incident took place on Friday when Constable Noman Ali was returning home after completing his duty in police uniform. The two attackers riding a motorcycle targeted him near Awami Chowk in Manzoor Colony.

According to doctors, the cop was shot thrice with a small weapon. Police said a 30-bore pistol was used in the incident. The cop had been serving in the Police Helpline 15 District South Base.