Flood Responsive Units made functional

Rawalpindi : The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) keeping in view forecast of heavy rains on Sunday has adopted all preventive measures to cope with the situation of any disaster if caused by Nullah Leh.

Managing Director, Wasa, Raja Shaukat Mahmood told ‘The News’ that as Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains from Sunday, all Flood Responsive Units have been made functional. Similarly, arrangements of de-watering machines have been made in low lying areas.

The weekly offs and holidays of sewerage staff and those assigned duties in responsive units have been cancelled.

Giving details, Raja Shaukat told that responsive units have been made functional in Moti Mahal, Liaquat Bagh, Bagh-e-Sardaran, Commercial Market and Khayaban-e-Sir Syed. While dewatering machines and heavy machines have been transferred in low lying areas like Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Arya Mohallah, Nadeem Colony and Jehangir Road, etc. The purpose of arranging dewatering machines is to suck all rainwater if and when accumulates during heavy rains in streets and roads.

Replying to a question, the managing director told that dredging and desilting work on Nullah Lehinitiated last month has been completed and like over the years, even in the current monsoon seasons Wasa feels no threat to be caused by Nullah Leh even during heavy and continuous rains.

All heads of their sections have been directed to supervise the working of their related staff at the time of heavy rain and instruct them to be remain alert round the clock.