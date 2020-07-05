Notices to two traffic officers

LAHORE : The chief traffic officer (CTO) visited different traffic sectors to check the flow of traffic here on Friday. He issued show-cause notices to New Airport sector in-charge and a patrolling officer. He visited New Airport, Kot Lakhpat, Model Town, Ichhra and Mozang. Meanwhile, City Traffic police issued challan tickets to 15,715 bikes and cars during the last three days. Similarly, 1,285 bikes and cars without registration number plates were issued challan tickets. Police also took action against 644 vehicles on broken number plates, against 852 on fake number plates and against 629 vehicles for not having visibly displayed number plates.