Thunderstorm, rain lash City

LAHORE : A thunderstorm followed by moderate rain hit the City here Saturday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The storm started in the evening and continued for half an hour after which lightening and rain started. Almost every locality received rain. These included Ichhra, Shah Jamal, Shadman, Township, Green Town, Johar Town, Wapda Town, Mozang, Temple Road, Davis Road, Sanda, Islampura, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Samanabad, Alhamd Colony, Misri Shah, Shadbagh etc. Maximum temperature also dropped to 32 degree C due to the rain while the minimum was 29C.