Sterling targeting cup glory with Manchester City

LONDON: Raheem Sterling wants to finish the season on a high and is targeting FA Cup and Champions League glory with Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side have seen the Premier League title wrested from their grasp by Liverpool but made a statement on Thursday night by thrashing the new champions 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium, with Sterling on the score sheet against his former club.

It was a fourth win in five matches in all competitions for City since the restart. They have an FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal to come later this month before a second-leg clash with Real Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League next month, with Guardiola’s team leading 2-1 from the first game at the Bernabeu in February.

City did the domestic treble last season and Sterling is hoping the team can maintain their momentum and lift another three trophies this campaign, having already retained the League Cup.

“It is difficult seeing Liverpool take the title from us, but they have been brilliant all year. They have been fantastic and deserved to win the league,” said Sterling. “(The Liverpool game) was just another game, but it was a chance to finish high. In the Premier League we need to win all our games and finish on a high in the FA Cup and the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Guardiola has told England boss Gareth Southgate he has an incredible talent on his hands in Phil Foden. The 20-year-old midfielder produced another impressive, goal-scoring performance against Liverpool.