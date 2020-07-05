FIA green-lights Mercedes’ controversial steering system

SPIELBERG: Lewis Hamilton’s assault on a seventh world championship was provided with a major boost in the early hours of Saturday after Red Bull’s protest against the Mercedes car failed.

Hamilton, who is this season bidding to equal Michael Schumacher’s record collection of titles, lit up the time charts in Spielberg as Formula One roared back into action 215 days after last year’s concluding round in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton was quickest in both practice sessions, finishing two tenths clear of his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas. Remarkably, no other driver was within half-a-second of the six-time world champion.

His team were subsequently investigated by Formula One’s sporting federation, the FIA, after rivals’ Red Bull demanded to know whether Mercedes’ controversial Dual-Axis Steering (DAS) system was legal.

The device, which the sport’s all-conquering team first unveiled at testing in February, has already been banned for 2021. It enables Hamilton to pull his steering wheel towards him, narrowing the alignment of the front wheels on his Mercedes and increasing his straight-line speed. He can also push the wheel away before cornering to improve his machine’s set-up.

But following a five-hour investigation — the outcome of which could now determine the direction of Hamilton’s historic title bid — Mercedes were given the all-clear.

Hamilton’s boss, the Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, had earlier pleaded with his Red Bull counterpart, Christian Horner, not to overshadow the first global sport event of the Covid-19 era by launching a protest following the chequered flag. Such a move would have delayed the official classification until hours after the finish.

“It is the first race, and although it is fair enough to seek clarification on the other side we don’t want to end up with a big debate on Sunday,” said Wolff.

“All teams are pretty much aware that we are in a sensitive situation by going racing. I think Christian is going to take the right decision.

“Controversy on engineering innovation has always been a part of Formula One and this has to be expected. It is part of the risk. We think we are on the right side, and that is the reason we have it on our car.”

With Ferrari off the pace — Sebastian Vettel finished fourth, sixth tenths down on Hamilton, while team-mate Charles Leclerc was ninth — Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is set to be Hamilton’s closest challenger during this truncated campaign. Sunday’s race is the first of eight scheduled rounds in just 10 weeks.