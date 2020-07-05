Isle of Wight set for top-level cycling in 2022

LONDON: The Tour of Britain will head to the Isle of Wight in 2022 with a deal to be signed on Saturday. It will be the first time the race has visited the island, which has previously hosted the likes of the Isle of Wight Classic in 1985 and the Tour Series as recently as 2015.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the Tour this year, so next September’s race will stick to the planned 2020 route between Penzance and Aberdeen. But organisers are already looking ahead, having previously confirmed Aberdeenshire will also host the opening stage of the 2022 edition.

Hugh Roberts, managing director of Tour organisers Sweetspot, said: “The fact that despite this summer’s events we are working ahead with partners and planning the routes for 2021, 2022 and beyond shows that despite adversity, the Tour of Britain will continue to flourish.”

The race counts the likes of Sir Bradley Wiggins, Julian Alaphilippe and Mathieu van der Poel as former winners, and Isle of Wight council leader Dave Stewart said it offered a huge opportunity to boost the local economy following the impact of the pandemic on the vital tourism industry.

“Securing the Tour of Britain is a major coup for the island and just what is needed to help boost the local economy after the devastating impact of coronavirus,” Stewart said. “This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the stunning landscapes of the island to an international audience, attracting spectators locally and from afar to enjoy world-class cycling.”