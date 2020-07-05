Pakistan to reopen four Iran border crossings today

ISLAMABAD: A day after the planning minister Asad Umar said the coronavirus situation in the country was not going to worsen this month, it announced it would reopen four border points with Iran from today (Sunday).

According to a notification issued by Ministry of Interior on Saturday, crossings at Gabd, Mand, Katagar and Chedgi will be opened following decisions taken by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). The borders will remain open seven days a week from morning to evening — only for trade — as per a mutually agreed understanding between both countries.

According to the notification, an unlimited number of trucks will be allowed while ensuring all Covid-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and protocols. It had closed the borders over coronavirus fears in March.

The move comes after targeted restrictions enforced in a number of areas in the country appeared to be paying dividends: Pakistan saw 3,387 new Covid-19 cases with 68 deaths — about half of the cases and deaths the country saw in a 24-hour-period leading to June 19 (6,604 infections, 153 deaths). The total number of cases, according to government numbers, stand at 225,283, while the death toll is 4,619.

Meanwhile, the planning minister paid a visit to the newly-constructed Isolation Centre and Infectious Diseases Hospital, along with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt-Gen Muhammad Afzal in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported

Speaking to media, he said the 250-bed hospital was built in only 40 days with the support of China. Umar also rhapsodised the government for “constantly increasing medical capabilities to meet the challenge of coronavirus pandemic and other diseases”.

The minister reiterated that following precautionary measures issued by the government will help decline the spread of this disease.

In a separate event, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said coronavirus cases have been declining due to the “smart lockdown” strategy. He thanked and appreciated the general public for joining hands with the government following the standard operating procedures to meet the global pandemic. Faraz said the smart lockdown strategy is being adopted by many countries in the world. He also appreciated the critical role of doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff who are caring for coronavirus patients in hospitals and isolation centres across the country.