Rain, windstorm wreak havoc in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: The rain coupled with windstorm wreaked havoc in North Waziristan, uprooting trees and destroying crops, mobile phone tower and electricity transmission line in the district on Saturday.

Locals said that heavy rain and gusty winds uprooted huge trees besides destroying a mobile service tower and Bannu-Miranshah transmission line. The mobile service remained suspended due to the destruction of tower while area went into darkness after a fault developed in the Bannu-Miranshah power supply line due to the rain and windstorm. The rains also caused flashfloods in Tochi and Kanungo rivers that destroyed a vast swath of standing crops, vegetables and fruit orchards in the area. The people faced great hardships due to suspension of mobile service and power supply. They demanded immediate restoration of mobile service and power supply in the area.