100 days of Covid-19 pandemic: Glowing tributes paid to frontline heroes in KP

PESHAWAR: Various events were held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday to pay tributes to the frontline heroes, including doctors and other health staff members, police and media for their services they rendered during the last 100 days since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Paying rich tributes to the services of frontline workers, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the government was striving to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. Addressing as chief guest at function to mark the 100 days of the nation’s resolve in the fight against corona pandemic, the sacrifices rendered by the frontline health workers would always be remembered. Lauding the role of the National Coordination Council and National Command and Operation Centre, Mahmood Khan said that these forums had been playing a vital role in devising and implementing an effective strategy with consensus of all the federating units and stakeholders to effectively deal with the challenge.

The chief minister also appreciated the role of Provincial Task Force on Covid-19. On the occasion, the chief minister, through a video link, talked to the family members of the martyred health workers and assured them of all possible support from the provincial government. Meanwhile, the chief minister distributed commendation certificates amongst the frontline workers of district administrations, health department, local government department, rescue and police in recognition of their services during the corona pandemic.

The district administration also distributed facemasks and sanitizers during the awareness campaign against the coronavirus in the provincial capital. The officials also installed banners to create awareness among the masses about the coronavirus.

A flag- hoisting ceremony was arranged at the Deputy Commissioner Office that was attended by officials of district administrations, police and other departments. Deputy Commissioner appreciated the role of frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar said that the fight against coronavirus was not possible without the support of the public. He said that frontline workers and staff of other departments, including police and WSSP had worked tirelessly to protect the public.

The officials visited the residences of the people who have died of the virus. The officials also distributed facemasks, sanitizers, juice and milk in the affected areas. Speaking at the ceremony in Bannu, Commissioner Shaukat Ali said the safety steps taken by the district administration of North Waziristan were commendable, which yielded positive results in controlling the coronavirus epidemic in the area. He said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) could be observed in letter and spirit so to defeat the virus and save precious lives. North Waziristan Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali, officials from other departments including health, local government and district administration, journalists attended the ceremony.

A smartly turned out contingent of police presented guard of honour to the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for their services during ongoing coronavirus viral diseases.

Later, commendation certificates given away to doctors, nurses, journalists, police and others.

Meanwhile, a ceremony was held at the Auditorium Library Hall in Bannu to pay homage to the frontline heroes – doctors, nurses, police and media men, who played a pivotal role in controlling the viral infection and raising awareness among the people to defeat the virus during the last 100 days.

Doctors, paramedical staff, police, journalists, volunteers of Civil Defence and Tiger Force, officials of Tehsil Municipal Administration, Water and Sanitation Services Company, Bannu, and other departments attended the ceremony. In Mansehera, the district administration paid glowing tributes to doctors and other health professionals and journalists, who waged a jihad against coronavirus pandemic as the frontline soldiers.

BATKHELA: Coronavirus has claimed 37 lives in Malakand so far while 950 residents have recovered from the disease, stated Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Khattak on Saturday. He was addressing a ceremony organized by the district administration on the completion of 100 days of resolve against Covid-19 at the Levies Line, Malakanad on Saturday. Later, the official distributed masks, gloves and sanitizers among the Tiger Force personnel for distribution in various areas of Malakand district.