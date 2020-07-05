Ex-PGF secretary Iftikhar dies

LAHORE: Wing Commander (retd) Iftikhar A Khan, former honorary secretary of Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), passed away on Friday because of a kidney/heart related health condition.

A man who possessed immense organising flair, Iftikhar served the game well during his time at the helm.

All through his association with the game of golf he earned the admiration of amateur and professional golfers for bold initiatives.

His passing away is a loss to the game of golf and his contribution towards streamlining the PGF during his tenure was hailed by President PGF Lt Gen (retd) Hilal Hussain, Asad I A Khan, President of Sindh Golf Association, and Brig Ijaz Ahad Khan, honorary secretary of PGF.

Messages of condolences also poured in from former president PGF Lt Gen (retd) M Tariq, former MNA and vice president Rai Azizullah and Col Zulfiqar Rana, former Secretary Punjab Golf Association.