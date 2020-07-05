Detailed plan sent to ministry for PTF complex upgradation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) will require Rs100 million to bring the PTF-Dilawar Abbas Complex up to the required standard to host men and women events of the 14th South Asian Games to be held in Islamabad.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday, PTF president Salim Saifullah Khan said that a breakup as to what would be required to bring the complex to international standard had already been sent to the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC). “Look SA Games are not a small event. It is an event where all South Asian countries will bring in their best athletes to compete. Tennis being one of the premier events of the Games is expected to draw huge response. Men and women teams from six to seven counties will be here. We need to upgrade the facilities to a level where competition could be held in best possible way,” he said.

Salim said the PTF wants to raise the total number of artificial turfs from five to at least eight. “As you are well aware of the fact that we have managed five Australian Open like synthetic courts where action started last year. We need to add three more, as per the required numbers for hosting such events. Besides that there is a dire need to upgrade players pavilion and other related facilities at the complex. Since there are no restaurants around, players cafeteria is a must to meet the requirements of visiting teams and officials,” he added.

“We have mentioned each and every head and most importantly we need eight to ten rooms for players and officials accommodation. We have got some but there is a need to upgrade the existing and construct five to six more rooms to make it a complete complex,” the PTF president said.

The government has earmarked around Rs4 billion in the 2020-21 financial budget for upgradation of sports facilities for the forthcoming South Asian Games.

Salim said the provincial governments should come forward to support provincial sports bodies. “Sports definitely is a devolved subject now and provinces have to play their role in helping provincial bodies establish infrastructure and to develop games from grassroots level. Sadly that is not happening. The provincial governments must come forward for tennis and other games,” he said.

The PTF president thanked IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza for helping federations under these testing times. “I am thankful to her for releasing federations grants as these are testing times for sportspersons as well as for those running the sports affairs in the country. I hope that help and support from the IPC will continue as government backing is a must for sports development in Pakistan,” said Salim.