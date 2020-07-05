Asif seeks 2-month training abroad

KARACHI: Pakistan’s highly talented boxer and Olympics hope Syed Mohammad Asif has said that a minimum two months foreign tour would be required to prepare for the world qualifying round for next year’s Olympics.

“A minimum of two months training will be needed if we are to press for Olympics seats,” Asif told ‘The News’ in an informal chat from Quetta.

The flyweight boxer is the real hope of Pakistan in the international circuit but he is unable to get smart training opportunities ahead of the challenging international commitments.

“I have told the federation what we need. If the federation is unable to send me abroad then I will try through the assistance of the Balochistan government to manage a training tour of Kazakhstan which has the world’s top academy in which fighters from around the world come and train in the state-of-the-art facilities,” Asif said.

Asif gained popularity during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. There was a huge clamour from the Pakistani origin fans when Asif was competing.

Although nothing is final in the world’s boxing due to COVID-19 pandemic it is highly likely that the world qualifying round for next year’s Tokyo Olympics will be held in March in Paris.