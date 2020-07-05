WI-England third Test to go red

ISLAMABAD: The third Test between England and West Indies at the Old Trafford (Manchester) from July 24 will turn red as it will be dedicated to raising funds for the Ruth Strauss Foundation.

The foundation was established in the memory of former England captain Andrew Strauss’s late wife. It will be named Ruth Strauss Foundation Test. Though there will be selected fans to watch the match, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will encourage fans to send in pictures from home wearing red on the second day of the Test.

Cricketers are expected to wear red caps, logos with red also appearing on boundary, shirts and stumps and on hoardings.

“The day will look different to last year but we are very grateful to ECB and Lancashire County for assistance in making this happen during what has been a difficult period for everyone,” Strauss said.

His wife Ruth died in 2019 from a rare form of non-smoking lungs cancer as Strauss with support of his sons are working to raise funds for the foundation.