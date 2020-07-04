Video scandal: Judge Arshad Malik fired

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday dismissed from service the central character of judge video scandal, Arshad Malik, who had convicted Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) administrative committee approved district & sessions judge’s “removal from service”. He had convicted former prime minister in one reference, and acquitted him in another, the Flagship reference. The references were filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The seven-member administrative committee, headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, took the decision in the light of recommendations, made in a report of inquiry, conducted by a high court judge into the conduct of the judicial officer following the video-scandal.

Other members of the committee were Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Ayesha A Malik, Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had accused judge Malik of convicting Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference under duress. However, the judge claimed that he had been blackmailed by the PML-N supporters.

On July 6, 2019 PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had showed secretly recorded video clips of judge Malik at a press conference. She had claimed that the judge admitted before a party loyalist, Nasir Butt, that he convicted Nawaz unjustly as there was immense pressure on him.

The judge, however, denied the allegations, saying there was no pressure on him to convict Sharif and that the videos shown by Maryam Nawaz of his alleged confession were “fake and based on lies”.

Later, Islamabad High Court summoned the judge and directed him to submit an affidavit on July 11, 2019, explaining his position. Malik in his affidavit said he had been blackmailed by the supporters of PML-N because of an “immoral video” and admitted that he had met Mr Sharif at his Jati Umra residence and Hussain Nawaz in Saudi Arabia.

The IHC had suspended the judge and repatriated him to his parent department, LHC, for further proceedings.

The LHC then made him an OSD and the administrative committee approved an inquiry against him on charges of misconduct and violation of the code of conduct.

Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem held the inquiry and found the judge guilty of misconduct.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also launched an inquiry into the video scandal and initially arrested three persons on charges of pressurising and blackmailing judge Malik. They were later exonerated of charges by a judicial magistrate.

Judge Arshad Malik officially admitted that he met Hussain Nawaz Sharif in Saudi Arabia.

“I met Hussain Nawaz Sharif at Oberoi Hotel, Madina Munawwara,” confirmed Judge Arshad Malik in his written response submitted with investigation team of the FIA.

News Desk adds: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif hailed the LHC decision to dismiss judge Arshad Malik, saying it proved Nawaz Sharif’s innocent and now his sentence should be annulled immediately.

Taking to twitter, he thanked God over the decision saying it proved that a three-time elected prime minister was handed an unjust verdict.

“I would appeal to party workers and masses to offer prayers in gratitude,” he wrote.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Friday said the dismissal of accountability court judge Arshad Malik had proved innocence of Nawaz Sharif. She termed the dismissal a victory of truth.

Maryam took to twitter and said the decision had washed away a stain on Nawaz and on the institution of justice.

She said that in the light of the LHC decision, the tainted judge’s decision about Nawaz Sharif should be withdrawn. “Justice is never incomplete. It dictates that the judge’s decision be declared void in the same way he was dismissed,” she added.

Maryam said it was very easy to preach about the law and the Constitution. “You need Nawaz’s bravery to face the law knowing that you are innocent and that your spouse is on the death bed,” she said adding that her father’s perseverance had finally prevailed.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said judge Arshad Malik’s dismissal from service was the drop-scene of an era where certain judges were blackmailed through the PML-N cronies.

In a tweet, he said the PML-N and its leadership should apologise to the nation for patronizing, blackmailing and corruption, and traits of mafia mindset.

Meanwhile, SAPM Mirza Shahzad Akbar said that one of the two characters of the case, Arshad Malik has been dismissed, but Maryam Nawaz is another important player, who tried to influence the appeal by releasing the indecent videos of the judge, remains to be convicted. He said the former judge was appointed by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Akbar went on to claim that Al Azizia case was transferred to the court of judge Arshad Malik at the plea of Nawaz Sharif. He said that another co-accused in the case Nasir Butt was an old acquaintance of Judge Arshad Malik. Recalling ‘Justice Qayyum saga’, he said the Sharif family has done similar acts in the past as well.

In his reaction to Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s reaction tweet related to dismissal of judge Arshad Malik, SAPM Shahzad Akbar said that in the Flagship reference case Nawaz Sharif’s acquittal will have to be turned into conviction since it was the very same Judge Arshad Malik who passed that judgment.