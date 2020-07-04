Agreement inked

GUJRANWALA: In line with the government’s e-governance policy, an agreement has been signed between 1-link and the Cantonment boards of Pakistan that will enable the Cantonment residents to pay their taxes and fees online. The Cantonment residents can avail the facility by entering the challan number mentioned on the challan in 1-billoption from any bank’s mobile app, ATM or online portal. On the occasion, Director General Military Lands and Cantonments Maj-Gen Hasanat Amir Gilani said that now Cantonment residents would be able to pay their bills from their homes.

THREE INJURED: Three persons received critical injuries in a scarp shop blast at Khiali. The shopkeeper was busy pressing an iron scrap when suddenly something in the scrap blasted. Resultantly, Tariq, 26, Yasin, 20, and Husnain, 25, received critical injuries. They were shifted to a hospital by Rescue 1122.

PATWARI HELD: The ACE caught a patwari red-handed while receiving bribe from a citizen. Gulam Mustafa gave an application to the ACE, alleging that Patwari Khalid was demanding bribe for transferring the inherited property. On Friday, the ACE conducted a raid and arrested the patwari red-handed while he was receiving Rs 17,000 bribe.