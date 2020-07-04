What happened in judge Arshad Malik’s personal hearing

ISLAMABAD: Tears could be seen in his eyes soon after he left an in-camera personal hearing at the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday, officials familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

The administrative committee headed by LHC Chief Justice heard suspended judge Arshad Malik in light of inquiry committee's report prepared by Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem at 11:00am on Friday, added the officials. The report recommended maximum punishment for ex-Islamabad accountability court's judge Arshad Malik, who was dismissed from services.

After 40 to 45 hearings, Arshad Malik failed to justify his position and begged pardon from the seven-member administrative committee, which was outrightly rejected, added the informed officials.

"Today was tough day in my 20 years judicial career. Perhaps it is my last day [in services]," ex-judge Arshad Malik told one of lawyer-friends he met soon after the hearing in Lahore.

"I could not present my case properly, but in-fact not given proper time," Arshad Malik told him while sipping a cup of tea. He, during the hearing was asked by judges of LHC to justify his moral and professional conduct as a judge but he failed to do so. Ultimately, sources in LHC told this correspondent and the administrative committee dismissed him from services on Friday (July 3, 2020).

"Entire record was examined. Malik was testified twice by the inquiry committee where he submitted his detailed response. Report submitted before the administrative committee in June 2020," a senior official told Geo News.

The administrative committee headed by the then LHC Chief Justice Sardar Shamim Khan on Aug 26, 2019 took up the issue of Islamabad accountability court’s former judge Arshad Malik who was suspended over a video leak controversy.

Arshad Malik can now file a departmental appeal within thirty days. The Administrative Committee of LHC would hear this appeal within 90 days, informed officials said. After this appeal, Arshad Malik can go to Punjab Subordinate Judiciary Service Tribunal as well. Three judges of LHC sit in the tribunal, officials said.