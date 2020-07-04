PTI invites applications for GB polls

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sought applications from candidates, willing to contest the upcoming elections in Gilgit-Baltistan on the party tickets.

According to the Central Media Department of the PTI, the party has formally invited candidates to apply for party tickets as per procedure prescribed by the party.

As per the schedule approved by the PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi, the candidates will be able to submit their applications along with all relevant details through the process given on PTI’s official website not later than July 11, 2020.

Saifullah Niazi said Gilgit-Baltistan is an important part of the country with exceptional human and natural resources.

He said the people of Gilgit-Baltistan are rapidly becoming attracted and attached to the message and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that upcoming elections in GB would mark the beginning of a new era in the political history of the region as people will stand by the PTI against the status-quo parties who have kept the area deprived and underdeveloped.